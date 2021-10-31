CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 134,998 DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 134,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DDMX opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $11.02.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

