CNH Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $11,026,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $965,000.

Shares of Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

