CNH Partners LLC Acquires 42,009 Shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,009 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.51% of Bright Lights Acquisition worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLTS opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

