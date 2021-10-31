CNH Partners LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 60,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter worth $396,000.

Shares of IPVIU opened at $9.86 on Friday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

