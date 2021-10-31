CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.630-$2.650 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.