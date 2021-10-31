CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-2.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.630-$2.650 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $60.35. 1,130,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.22. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

