CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-2.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.630-$2.650 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE CMS traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $60.35. 1,130,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.09. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

