CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Up 49.8% in October

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the September 30th total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CLPS Incorporation during the first quarter valued at $577,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 109.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CLPS Incorporation during the second quarter valued at $259,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLPS Incorporation stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. CLPS Incorporation has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $19.78.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting; development, maintenance and testing of software project; and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents.

