Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70 to $0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.800 billion to $1.840 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.Clarivate also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.740 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of CLVT stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. 5,247,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,401. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clarivate stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,474,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,583,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Clarivate at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

