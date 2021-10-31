Civitas (CIV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $24.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Civitas has a market cap of $80,349.84 and $24.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civitas has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00055423 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001131 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000122 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000705 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,306,566 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

