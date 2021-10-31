Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 457,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,654 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $53,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $94.73 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $145.19. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $93,761.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,247.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

