Citigroup Upgrades Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Buy

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SYF. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

SYF stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,603 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

