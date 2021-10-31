Citigroup Boosts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $126.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Boot Barn from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.08.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.10. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.87.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Boot Barn by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.