Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $264.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,405. The company has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna has a one year low of $163.22 and a one year high of $272.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.30.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,888,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.