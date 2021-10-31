CIBC Reiterates Buy Rating for TransAlta (TSE:TA)

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TA. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.94.

TSE TA opened at C$13.88 on Friday. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$7.85 and a 12 month high of C$14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -10.96.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.3297655 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

