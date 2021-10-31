CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 13.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,934,000 after purchasing an additional 494,466 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 533,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after acquiring an additional 113,886 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,440,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 399,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 12.67. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

