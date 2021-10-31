CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,768 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 127,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 356,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.43 and a beta of 2.05. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $103.70.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

