Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Update

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CJEWY opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.96.

CJEWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

