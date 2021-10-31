Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Update

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CJEWY opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.96.

CJEWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

