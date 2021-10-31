Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $1,992.48 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,992.48.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,779.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,862.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,658.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

