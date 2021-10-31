Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 14.43%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. Chemed updated its FY 2021 guidance to $19.000-$19.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $19.00-$19.20 EPS.

CHE opened at $482.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.98. Chemed has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

