ChartEx (CHART) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $23,731.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, ChartEx has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $552,915.49 and $23,731.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00069917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00073250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00104104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,472.46 or 0.99744729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,271.07 or 0.06930204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00022854 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

