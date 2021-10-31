Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Invesco worth $75,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,175,297,000 after purchasing an additional 202,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,657,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,060,051,000 after purchasing an additional 111,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,682,000 after acquiring an additional 675,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,317 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

IVZ stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

