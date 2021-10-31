Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 908,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $70,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $35,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 5,225.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $95,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.85. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.44.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

