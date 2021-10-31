Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 17,450 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.21% of CoreSite Realty worth $72,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after buying an additional 943,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after buying an additional 474,075 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 142.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,653,000 after buying an additional 341,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after buying an additional 207,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,377 shares of company stock valued at $747,121. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.55.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $142.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $155.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.83.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

