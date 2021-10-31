Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,274,018 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 278,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.70% of SM Energy worth $80,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,317 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SM Energy by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after acquiring an additional 706,525 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,751,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SM Energy by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,192,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 475,648 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $37.34.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

