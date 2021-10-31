Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of Tetra Tech worth $73,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 41.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $175.66 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $176.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.81 and its 200 day moving average is $135.58. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

