Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.21% of CoreSite Realty worth $72,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after acquiring an additional 943,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after acquiring an additional 474,075 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,653,000 after acquiring an additional 341,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,567,000 after acquiring an additional 207,252 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,377 shares of company stock worth $747,121. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $142.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.83. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $155.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.55.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

