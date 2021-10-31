Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $79.30 Million Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of XPO Logistics worth $79,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,508,000 after buying an additional 80,971 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 136.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,133,000 after buying an additional 504,046 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth $4,197,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.95. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

