Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 766,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $68,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM opened at $84.07 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.17 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.69.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 62.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

