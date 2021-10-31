Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $400.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $9.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $448.68. 289,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $220.87 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

