Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Cut to C$4.75

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CIA. TD Securities lowered their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.13.

CIA opened at C$4.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.76. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$3.06 and a 12-month high of C$7.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.51.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$545.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.8800001 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

