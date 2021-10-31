ChainX (PCX) Price Reaches $4.74 on Top Exchanges

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for about $4.74 or 0.00007822 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ChainX has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $53.24 million and $2.86 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00069167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00074328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00107537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,402.20 or 0.99730799 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.02 or 0.06903334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00022627 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.