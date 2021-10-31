Chai Trust Co. LLC Acquires 11,351 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 348,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 6.8% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $77,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $236.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $165.02 and a 12-month high of $237.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

