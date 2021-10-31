CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$124.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on CGI to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$126.78.

Get CGI alerts:

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$110.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$112.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$110.99. The stock has a market cap of C$27.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.25. CGI has a 1 year low of C$80.29 and a 1 year high of C$116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.