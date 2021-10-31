CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 21,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 140,918 shares.The stock last traded at $89.32 and had previously closed at $89.85.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

Get CGI alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 811,595 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after acquiring an additional 620,565 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,355,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.