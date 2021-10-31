Ceres Price Reaches $218.16 on Top Exchanges (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for about $218.16 or 0.00359355 BTC on popular exchanges. Ceres has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $399,731.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00069805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00074360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00105571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,005.78 or 1.00488164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,222.29 or 0.06954918 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022892 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 11,253 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.