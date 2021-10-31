Centrifuge Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.41 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00002804 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $188.43 million and $1.41 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00068785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00074384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00105853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,472.10 or 0.99985233 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,186.78 or 0.06922475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00022714 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 111,127,123 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

