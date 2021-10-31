Centric Swap (CNS) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00068503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00074099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00100002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,930.40 or 1.00301878 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.69 or 0.07026896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00024476 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

