CENAQ Energy (NASDAQ:CENQU) Shares Up 0.5%

CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU) shares shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.30. 1,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 98,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENQU. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,724,000.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.