Celer Network (CELR) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. Celer Network has a market cap of $728.93 million and $110.83 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00047901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.68 or 0.00234181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00096005 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 185.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,051,936,993 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

