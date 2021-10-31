Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$ EPS.

Shares of CE opened at $161.51 on Friday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $111.37 and a 52 week high of $173.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.25 and a 200-day moving average of $157.56.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several research firms have commented on CE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

