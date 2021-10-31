CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 160.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,958 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $17,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $106.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

