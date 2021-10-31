CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $192.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 16.4% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $192,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $314.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.28 and a 1-year high of $314.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

