CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after acquiring an additional 92,309 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 437.9% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $118.02 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $81.71 and a 52-week high of $124.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.032 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

