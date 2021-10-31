CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 171 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.0% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after buying an additional 324,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $422.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.37 and a 1 year high of $422.52.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

