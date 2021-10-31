Caxton Corp Reduces Position in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU)

Caxton Corp decreased its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,776 shares during the quarter. Caxton Corp’s holdings in HumanCo Acquisition were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMCOU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 24.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter worth $132,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,013,000.

Shares of HMCOU stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

