Caxton Corp Has $798,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Caxton Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.5% of Caxton Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Caxton Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,387,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 315,904 shares of company stock worth $114,951,877. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.59.

Mastercard stock opened at $335.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.