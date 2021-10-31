Caxton Corp Has $15.58 Million Stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Caxton Corp grew its position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,343,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,493 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Oncology makes up about 10.7% of Caxton Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Caxton Corp owned approximately 5.92% of Cardiff Oncology worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter valued at $332,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 442,072 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 4,413.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 483,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CRDF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $5.87 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $232.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

