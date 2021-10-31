Caxton Corp Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Caxton Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 74.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.6% of Caxton Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Caxton Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 156.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 9.1% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $32,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $625.99 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $312.05 and a one year high of $626.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $562.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.95 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.45.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

