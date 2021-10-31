Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 28,222 Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 28,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $2.27 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

